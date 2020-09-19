Red Sox mourn passing of long-time scout Gary Hughes, 79

Gary Hughes, a professional scout with the Red Sox from 2012-19, died Saturday after a long illness. He was 79.
Hughes spent 54 years in baseball with 11 organizations and was considered a leading talent evaluator after starting his career as a part-time scout in California. His first full-job was with the Yankees in 1978.
“Gary Hughes was the quintessential baseball man,” commissioner Rob Manfred said.
With the Red Sox, Hughes was a trusted advisor of Ben Cherington and Dave Dombrowski and did scouting work that aided two World Series champions while mentoring a number of young executives.
Hughes, who earned five World Series rings in all, was a member of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame.
His son, Sam, is a Yankees scout. Another son, Michael, is the visiting clubhouse manager of the Marlins.
