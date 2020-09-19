Revolution play to scoreless tie with New York City FC

The Revolution (3-3-6, 15 points), who host the Montreal Impact Wednesday, had three goals disallowed for offside in remaining winless at home this season. The Revolution, 0-3-2 at Gillette Stadium since Sept. 29, displayed improvement since their last home game — a 2-0 loss to NYC FC on Sept. 2. NYC FC (5-5-2, 17 points), playing without several starters, improved its unbeaten streak to six games.

FOXBOROUGH — Lee Nguyen’s return to the Revolution gave the team a boost, as well as a point of reference in midfield, but it was not enough as they played to a 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.

The Revolution’s Gustavo Bou had the best chance of the opening half, his point-blank attempt blocked by a sliding Keaton Parks following a Nicolas Acevedo turnover in the 39th minute.

The Revolution’s disallowed scores included two by Bou, who often tries to time his runs to beat the offside trap, and one by Tajon Buchanan, who had a close-in shot off a corner.

All of the offside goals resulted from combinations involving Nguyen, playing his first home game for the Revolution since 2017. Nguyen last played at Gillette Stadium as a member of Los Angeles FC Aug. 3, 2019, and had not performed for the Revolution in a home match since a 2-1 win over NYC FC Oct. 15, 2017.

NYC FC’s best first–half chance came as Alexander Ring fired wide (36th) off a Scott Caldwell turnover.

