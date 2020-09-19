Japan’s ex-PM Abe visits controversial Tokyo shrine

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday he visited a shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression.

Abe's visit to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which he announced in a tweet, comes days after his resignation. It is his first visit in nearly seven years.

Abe said on Twitter that he visited the shrine "and reported to the souls of the war dead” that he'd resigned as prime minister.