Emmy Awards 2020: A running list of the winners

The 72nd Emmys have kicked off without the usual fanfare.
Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show with a handful of presenters physically on site an empty Staples Center. Nominees and winners are broadcasting in from homes and watch parties nationwide.
Here’s a look at the night’s winners and nominees:
Lead Actress in a Comedy
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Lead Actor in a Comedy
WINNER: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Tony McNamara, “The Great”
Daniel West Read, “Schitt’s Creek”
Michael Schur, “The Good Place”
Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”
Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows”
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino, “Schitt’s Creek”
James Burrow, “Will and Grace”
Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Matt Shakman, “The Great”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Here is the list of the nominees for each category:
Outstanding Drama Series
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Killing Eve” (BBC America)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
“Succession” (HBO)
Lead Actress in a Drama
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Lead Actor in a Drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“Dead to Me” (Netflix)
“Insecure” (HBO)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Limited Series
“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)
“Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)
“Unbelievable” (Netflix)
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)
“Watchmen” (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”
Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”
Paul Mescal, “Normal People”
Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”
Regina King, “Watchmen”
Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”