Emmy Awards 2020: A running list of the winners

Updated September 20, 2020, 14 minutes ago
Catherine O'Hara in a scene from "Schitt's Creek."
Catherine O'Hara in a scene from "Schitt's Creek."Associated Press

The 72nd Emmys have kicked off without the usual fanfare.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show with a handful of presenters physically on site an empty Staples Center. Nominees and winners are broadcasting in from homes and watch parties nationwide.

Here’s a look at the night’s winners and nominees:

Lead Actress in a Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”


Lead Actor in a Comedy

WINNER: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”


Outstanding Writer for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Tony McNamara, “The Great”

Daniel West Read, “Schitt’s Creek”

Michael Schur, “The Good Place”

Paul Simms, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, “What We Do in the Shadows”


Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino, “Schitt’s Creek”

James Burrow, “Will and Grace”

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Matt Shakman, “The Great”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”


Supporting Actor in a Comedy

WINNER: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”


Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)


Lead Actress in a Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”


Lead Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”


Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”


Supporting Actress in a Drama

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”


Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)


Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”


Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (FX on Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)


Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”


Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”