Emmy Awards pre-show host Giuliana Rancic tests positive for COVID-19, misses red carpet

E! host Giuliana Rancic had to miss the Emmy Awards virtual pre-show after she tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rancic announced in a video from home Sunday that she tested positive for the virus along with her husband and son. The show was hosted by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.
“Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people,” Rancic, the longtime E! host. “So for that, I’m thankful.”
Rancic said she and her family are holding up well health wise.
“My husband Bill and our son also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other so I’m going to get back to doing that,” she said.
“But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”