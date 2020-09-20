Emmy Awards pre-show host Giuliana Rancic tests positive for COVID-19, misses red carpet

E! host Giuliana Rancic had to miss the Emmy Awards virtual pre-show after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rancic announced in a video from home Sunday that she tested positive for the virus along with her husband and son. The show was hosted by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.

“Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people,” Rancic, the longtime E! host. “So for that, I’m thankful.”