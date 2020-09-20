A ‘Schitt’s’ sweep, but Jimmy Kimmel was up a creek

But — big psych out — Kimmel was standing on an empty stage at the Staples Center with no one in the audience. It was, as he put it, “The No People’s Choice Awards.”

Well now. This year’s Emmy Awards, also known as the Pandemmys, also known as The Wall of Celebrity Feeds, opened strangely Sunday night. For the first five minutes, host Jimmy Kimmel delivered a monologue — “You can’t have a virus without a host” — with footage of past years' audiences carefully spliced in. We were meant to think that the Emmy producers were choosing to pretend nothing different was happening (Hey look, Jon Hamm! Hey look, Meryl Streep!) in the way a pandemic-filmed sitcom with no live audience might use a laugh track.

A few guest stars including Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, and Anthony Carrigan (from “Barry”) appeared in the flesh for some poorly written stage patter; sadly, the silence was not their friend. You could hear a pin drop to the ground, and the jokes, too.

Due to the lack of a room to be read, in the middle of a ratings-starved awards-show genre, one of Kimmel’s jokes fell particularly hard. Noting that every time he says “Schitt’s Creek,” broadcast standards require that it be accompanied by a visual of the title, he said, “Just in case you were wondering why network television is almost dead.” It was a little too resonant for the moment, a thoroughly awkward network telecast honoring mostly cable and streaming series.

One early treat was the consistent success of “Schitt’s Creek” — it was a “Schitt’s-krieg,” as Kimmel called it. After six statues in a row, series co-creator and co-star Dan Levy exclaimed, with wise snark, “The Internet is about to turn on me! I’m so sorry!”

We’ll probably never see a sweep so pronounced; the reordering of the awards for the virtual telecast put all the comedy awards in a row, and the Canadian series took every one. A lot of viewers relied on “Schitt’s Creek” for a laugh in the early COVID-19 days, so its victories felt particularly poignant. I can’t say it’s a show I expected to sweep the night, even though this was its final season, but I can say that its triumph made me smile.

Another treat was the way the “Schitt’s” cast and crew gathered together (at a social distance) for the telecast, accepting their awards together and applauding for one another. They created a pocket of live activity that the show at large was missing, as one after another they had their moments. “It’s kind of ironic that the straightest role I’ve ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance,” Eugene Levy noted about his own win. “So now I seriously have to question just what I’ve been doing for the past 50 years.”

