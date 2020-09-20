15 new deaths, 340 new cases due to COVID-19 Sunday, state reports

The state reported 15 new deaths due to the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the Massachusetts confirmed death toll to 9,100. The number of confirmed cases of the disease climbed to 125,479, with 340 newly reported cases.

The three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths was 16 as of Thursday, a reduction of one from an average of 17 reported on Wednesday, according to the state.

The state said 17,399 new people have been given molecular tests as of Sunday, adding to the more than 2 million people statewide who have been tested since the pandemic began in the spring.