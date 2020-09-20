Boston man arrested for allegedly violently assaulting 72-year-old legally blind man

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly “violently punched and kicked” a legally blind man in Mattapan on Thursday, causing him to permanently lose vision in one eye, police said in a statement released Sunday.
Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of an unarmed robbery of a 72-year-old man near 30 Fremont St., Boston police said. During the incident, Willis McGhee, of Boston, allegedly kicked and punched the man, causing a permanent loss of vision in his left eye.
As he attempted to steal the man’s wallet from his back pocket, Willis allegedly “used sufficient force to rip the pants from the legs of the victim,” police said. Officers soon arrived on scene and provided aid before the man was brought to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Advertisement
Around 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, officers pulled over a car near Tesla Street and Edgewater Drive in Mattapan, police said. During the traffic stop, officers noticed that McGhee, the front seat passenger, matched the description of the suspect in the robbery. McGhee voluntarily returned to the district station for questioning by investigators, who later arrested him, police said.
McGhee is facing charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon with a foot, and mayhem, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.