Boston man arrested for allegedly violently assaulting 72-year-old legally blind man

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly “violently punched and kicked” a legally blind man in Mattapan on Thursday, causing him to permanently lose vision in one eye, police said in a statement released Sunday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of an unarmed robbery of a 72-year-old man near 30 Fremont St., Boston police said. During the incident, Willis McGhee, of Boston, allegedly kicked and punched the man, causing a permanent loss of vision in his left eye.

As he attempted to steal the man’s wallet from his back pocket, Willis allegedly “used sufficient force to rip the pants from the legs of the victim,” police said. Officers soon arrived on scene and provided aid before the man was brought to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.