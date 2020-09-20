Hyde Park man arrested for allegedly stealing Peapod truck in South End

A Hyde Park man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he stole a Peapod delivery truck in the South End while the driver was making a grocery delivery.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of 10 E. Springfield St. at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, where the worker told police he was making a delivery when an unknown man jumped into the truck and took off, according to a statement from Boston police.
A short time later, officers in Jamaica Plain saw the truck on School Street, about 2.5 miles from where it had been stolen. Detectives followed the truck until it stopped in a driveway at 12 School St., where the driver, 40-year-old Wilfredo Burgos, was placed under arrest.
Burgos faces a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.