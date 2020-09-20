More than 80 students, staff asked to quarantine after Cape Cod high school reports first COVID-19 case

Carpenter said the high school has asked 77 students and seven staff members to quarantine. Officials haven’t disclosed whether the person is a student or staff member, he said.

The person who tested positive for the disease had “only mild allergy-like symptoms,” said Scott Carpenter, superintendent of the Monomoy Regional Schools, in an e-mail Sunday. That person contracted the disease from an out-of-state guest, and not from school, he said.

In a letter to families Saturday, school officials said they were notified Friday night that an individual in the high school had tested posted for the disease.

“We will be responding to this scenario and any future ones with a conservative stance and will be quarantining all students and staff in identified classrooms out of an abundance of caution, even if students weren’t seated in the vicinity of the positive student,” the letter said. “Please understand that our approach is designed to keep everyone in our community safe, as opposed to assuming that they have contracted the virus.”

The case was reported Saturday by the Cape Cod Times. The regional high school, which enrolls students from Chatham and Harwich, resumed in-person classes part time last Monday.

The high school has a comprehensive plan that involves sanitizing the building, informing families whose students were at risk of exposure or in close contact, and supporting the affected family as they “navigate this stressful experience,” according to the letter to families, which was signed by Carpenter and Jennifer Police, the school’s principal.

They reminded families that the coronavirus may present with very mild cold or allergy-like symptoms, and are grateful to them for keeping students at home at the first sign of any illness. They asked anyone whose child shows symptoms to contact the school nurse.

Students who quarantine at home will attend school remotely in order to “continue to provide instruction, structure, and an emotional connection to the classroom during a time that we know will be challenging for those children and families involved,” according to the letter.

Contact tracers for the district’s towns will be following up and will work with local health departments and school nurses, the letter said.

“Given that children spend a fraction of their time in school, and may have had close contact socially or extracurricularly, we will be proactively working with the student and their family to identify and inform any student or adult from our school community who would meet the [Centers for Disease Control] definition of close contact,” the letter said.

Health officials in Chatham and Harwich, and a representative from the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The school maintains 6-foot spacing in classrooms and can “greatly reduce” the number of individuals potentially meeting the definition of a close contact for the virus, the letter said. Over the past week, the student body and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols of mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing.

Every classroom in the high school is sanitized each evening, and a crew is conducting additional sanitation at the building this weekend frequented by the person who tested positive, the letter said.

