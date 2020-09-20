Officials still working to determine cause of large mulch fire in Roslindale

Officials were still working Sunday to determine the cause of a large mulch fire near American Legion Highway in Roslindale Saturday night, Boston fire said.
The 30-foot mound of much caught fire at a landscaping company at 415 American Legion Highway at 5:30 p.m., the Globe reported. The fire spread to multiple locations and a lack of nearby hydrants made the fire especially difficult to fight.
The landscaping company had to use excavators to break down the mulch mound because of the danger the mound would collapse if firefighters climbed on it.
The fire was put out at 10:30 p.m. and firefighters left the scene, Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department said on Sunday. Investigators were not at the scene on Sunday morning, he said.
Advertisement
No injuries were reported, according to Alkins
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.