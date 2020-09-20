Officials still working to determine cause of large mulch fire in Roslindale

Officials were still working Sunday to determine the cause of a large mulch fire near American Legion Highway in Roslindale Saturday night, Boston fire said.

The 30-foot mound of much caught fire at a landscaping company at 415 American Legion Highway at 5:30 p.m., the Globe reported. The fire spread to multiple locations and a lack of nearby hydrants made the fire especially difficult to fight.

The landscaping company had to use excavators to break down the mulch mound because of the danger the mound would collapse if firefighters climbed on it.