Bill Clinton says Ginsburg would have wanted Senate to wait on a Supreme Court nomination

“Ginsburg would just wanted to see what happens in the election,” Clinton said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning.

But Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the high court, said she would have counseled them to wait.

Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday that he expects Senator Mitch McConnell and President Trump to move forward quickly with a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, just as they said they would.

As for McConnell and Trump, Clinton said, “Their position is do whatever you can to maximize your power.”

Describing Ginsburg, Clinton said, “At a time where people are so cynical, Ruth Ginsburg symbolizes what’s best about America, and she is on the level... She just seemed to be authentic and a person first.”

Meanwhile, Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas and an ally of McConnell and Trump, said he expects the Senate to move forward with a nomination — but he did not say if it would be before the election.

“There will be a vote... It’s too soon to say right now (when),” Cotton said on “Fox News Sunday.”

In 2016, Cotton urged the Senate to wait until after that year’s election on considering Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court. Garland had been nominated by President Obama.

Now, Cotton said, “we will move forward without delay in a deliberate fashion.”

Cotton pointed to the mid-term election in 2018 in justifying his support for the Senate considering a nominee.

The 2018 election “expanded our majority. We have a clear mandate to perform our constitutional duty.”

Host Chris Wallace asked Cotton if questions about abortion rights or Obamacare would influence his support for a nominee, but the senator would not be specific.

Cotton had been described as a potential nominee to the court himself. But Trump has said he would put forward a woman.

“Now is not the time to have me under consideration,” Cotton said.











