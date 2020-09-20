State’s high unemployment makes a case against raising income tax on wealthy

In “Economic rebound is stuck at home” (Page A1, Sept. 13), David Williams of Opportunity Insights told authors Shirley Leung and Larry Edelman that “low-income workers are being hit very hard in part because their jobs, their livelihoods, have become increasingly dependent on higher-income households and their spending.”

Williams captures the fundamental reason why state lawmakers should be extremely wary of amending the Massachusetts Constitution to allow for a graduated income tax that nearly doubles state income taxes on those earning over $1 million annually.

Workers in hard-hit industries such as retail, hospitality, and travel would lose the most from such a move because of the degree to which they depend on those with disposable income. Drive higher-income families from the state, and these industries, which employed 800,000 people pre-pandemic, will endure further economic devastation.