Devin McCourty, Tom Brady send condolences to James White for father’s death

“Two-Eight! We love you, bro!” McCourty shouted to the camera after running into the end zone after intercepting a Russell Wilson pass intended for Greg Olsen.

After putting the Patriots on the board with a pick-six early in the first quarter on Sunday in their game against the Seahawks, safety Devin McCourty sent a tribute to teammate James White, whose father died in a car crash earlier in the day.

White is missing Sunday’s game after receiving the news that his father, Tyrone, died in south Florida. His mother was also reportedly injured and is in critical condition.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also offered his condolences on social media.

Advertisement

“So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate,” he wrote.

“There are few people that come into your life and do EVERYTHING the right way ... James is one of them.”

See live updates from the game here.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.