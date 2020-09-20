Devin McCourty, Tom Brady send condolences to James White for father’s death

After putting the Patriots on the board with a pick-six early in the first quarter on Sunday in their game against the Seahawks, safety Devin McCourty sent a tribute to teammate James White, whose father died in a car crash earlier in the day.
“Two-Eight! We love you, bro!” McCourty shouted to the camera after running into the end zone after intercepting a Russell Wilson pass intended for Greg Olsen.
2-8, we love you, bro!— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 21, 2020
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oOCxE592iU
White is missing Sunday’s game after receiving the news that his father, Tyrone, died in south Florida. His mother was also reportedly injured and is in critical condition.
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also offered his condolences on social media.
“So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate,” he wrote.
“There are few people that come into your life and do EVERYTHING the right way ... James is one of them.”
So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way...— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020
James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020
