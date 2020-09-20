Cam Newton, Patriots fall short in wild duel with Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson threw five touchdown passes, two that flew higher than your average wicked witch on a broom, as Seattle won its 12th straight home opener, 35-30, over the Patriots.

The Seahawks quarterback was at his wizardry best Sunday night, proving once again that even when there’s no fans in the stands, there’s no place like home for this club.

SEATTLE — When the smoke cleared in the Emerald City, Russell Wilson was still smoldering.

The smoke that enveloped this city for much of the last week as a result of the West Coast wildfires evaporated after two days of rain, resulting in ideal football conditions.

After an early hiccup, Wilson started sizzling, consistently willing his way out of tight spots and launching his gorgeous spirals downfield.

The New England defense, for its part, was doing yeoman’s work in this port city, but as sure as there’s a Starbucks on every corner from Pike’s Place to Belltown, Wilson was omnipresent, making play after play — particularly on third down.

Things started perfectly on the field for the visitors when Devin McCourty returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead.

Wilson’s throw was a tad high and tipped off the fingers of tight end Greg Olsen before floating into McCourty’s waiting arms and the safety flew untouched into the end zone with a convoy of teammates in tow.

McCourty looked right into the end zone camera and yelled, “2-8 we love you, bro!” to James White, his fellow captain, who lost his father, Tyrone, in a car accident earlier in the day.

Wilson regrouped his troops in short order and orchestrated a methodical march in response, hitting Tyler Lockett with a 4-yard bullet to cap a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Wilson kept the drive alive with one of his patented scrambles, picking up 21 yards when the Patriots secondary had his receivers on lockdown.

The nine-year veteran is a master at demoralizing defenses and with his magical escape acts and this drive was a prime example.

Cam Newton, no stranger to third-down theatrics himself, put together a nice response, driving the Patriots 72 yards in a dozen plays, culminating in a 1-yard scoring run by the quarterback.

The drive was highlighted by Damiere Byrd’s first two catches as a Patriot and the best catch of N’Keal Harry’s career.

On a third and 3, Harry ran a quick slant and caught Newton’s laser before he took a crunching helmet-to-helmet hit from Quandre Diggs. The Seattle safety was penalized and ejected for targeting.

Three plays later Newton waltzed into the end zone before striking his well-known Superman pose.

New England’s defense fed off the momentum and stopped Wilson and the Seahawks on the ensuing drive. The march ended quickly as Seattle was called for a pair of false starts before Derek Rivers and Kyle Dugger combined to sack Wilson on third down.

Seattle tied the game at 14 and again it was a little Wilson wizardry that keyed it.

Labeled the best deep ball thrower in the league by Bill Belichick last week, Wilson proved it, dropping a 54-yard pass perfectly into Metcalf’s pocket. Gilmore had exquisite coverage on the play and even got a hand in there, but it was just too good.

Another lengthy New England drive stalled, and it was unable to regain the lead when Nick Folk’s 51-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

The Patriot defense stiffened around Wilson on the ensuing drive with Shilique Calhoun dropping the quarterback for an 11-yard sack to end it.

New England took its third lead of the game right out of the second-half gates when it ground out a 68-yard drive on 13 plays, capped by Folk’s 25-yard field for a 17-14 edge.

The Seahawks owned the rest of the quarter.

Wilson again showed off his incredible downfield mastery, connecting with David Moore on a 38-yard touchdown toss.

The pass was good. The catch was better.

Despite being draped by Jason McCourty, Moore rose up, caught the ball, and tapped both feet in before taking out the pylon on his way down.

Newton looked to respond and completed passes to Edelman, Harry, and Byrd before a second attempt to Byrd was snatched by corner Quinton Dunbar, who dropped a surefire pick-6 in the first half.

Wilson made it really hurt when he drove his club 52 yards in five plays, hitting Freddie Swain for a 21-yard touchdown and a 28-17 lead after three quarters.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.