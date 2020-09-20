Fan sneaks into Fenway Park, atop center field wall during Red Sox-Yankees game

He was not arrested and no charges have been filed pending the evaluation.

A Boston Police Department spokesman said the unidentified man appeared emotionally disturbed and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The Yankees-Red Sox game at Fenway Park was delayed for eight minutes during the top of the eighth inning Sunday when a man climbed onto the camera platform in center field.

The Red Sox said the man scaled the back of the left field wall to gain access to the park, which has been closed to fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Yankees’ D.J. LeMahieu at the plate, the man jumped down to the platform from the walkway above it and began shouting. He threw a light blue baseball cap onto the field, then pulled another cap out from under the blue Red Sox jersey he was wearing and threw it in the direction of Red Sox left fielder Michael Chavis.

Home plate umpire Jansen Visconti stopped play. As several Fenway Park security staffers approached, the man climbed over the railing of the platform.

The man at one point did several pushups and hung off the railing in danger of falling onto the seats 25 feet below.

A police officer arrived and the man was taken into custody.

“It was kind of scary there for a moment with some things that happened,” Chavis said. “It was a little concerning.”

The Red Sox won the game, 10-2. Chavis hit two home runs and drove in five runs.

