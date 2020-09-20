fb-pixel
yankees at red sox | 1:07 p.m. (nesn)

Game 54: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated September 20, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Tanner Houck gets the start for the Red Sox on Sunday.Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Red Sox faltered again on Saturday night, making three errors en route to an 8-0 loss.

Lineups

YANKEES (31-21): TBA

Pitching: RHP Deivi García (2-1, 3.28 ERA)

RED SOX (19-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Time: 1:07 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, TBS, WEEI-FM 93.7

Yankees vs. Houck: Has not faced any NY Yankees batters

Red Sox vs. García: Has not faced any Boston batters

Stat of the day: The Yankees have won 23 of the last 28 meetings with the Red Sox

Notes: The Yankees have won five straight at Fenway Park, matching their longest streak since a five-game run from Sept. 28, 2014-July 10, 2015 ... Houck scattered two hits and struck out seven over five innings in a 2-0 win at Miami on Tuesday ... Gio Urshela has a nine-game hitting streak ... The Red Sox have Monday off before beginning a three-game series with the Orioles at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

