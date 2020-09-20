Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs have monster days as Buffalo edges Miami

Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.

Trailing 20-17, the Bills (2-0) reclaimed the lead with 5:55 left on a 6-yard pass from Allen to rookie Gabriel Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Allen’s 46-yard pass to John Brown stretched the lead to 31-20 with 3:09 left. The Bills totaled 524 yards, with 342 in the first half, the most by the team since 2000.

The Dolphins closed to 31-28 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki and a successful 2-point conversion with 49 seconds left, but couldn’t recover the onside kick. Fitzpatrick went 31 for 47 for 328 yards and two TDs.

Allen threw touchdown passes to four receivers and Stefon Diggs led the Bills with eight catches for 153 yards. He led the Bills had scoring drives of 97 yards, 84 yards, and 73 yards in the first half.

Masked fans were scattered throughout Hard Rock Stadium, and the announced crowd of 11,075 was smaller than the maximum of 13,000 being allowed to attend the home opener. Almost half of the spectators wore Bills colors.

49ers 31, Jets 13 — In East Rutherford, N.J., Raheem Mostert ran for an 80-yard touchdown on San Francisco’s first play from scrimmage and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two TD passes before both players sat out the second half with injuries to lead the banged-up 49ers. It was a costly victory for San Francisco (1-1), which was already hurting in a big way before losing Garoppolo to a high ankle sprain and Mostert to an injured knee. Defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas were both carted off the field two plays apart with left knee injuries in the first quarter. The fear is it could be a season-ending ACL injury for Bosa; both will have additional tests on Monday. None of it mattered against New York (0-2), which allowed Jerick McKinnon to rip off a 55-yard run on a third-and-31 and scored its only touchdown in garbage time.

Steelers 26, Broncos 21 — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Pittsburgh (2-0) fended off a spirited comeback by Denver (0-2), which hung around despite losing starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. Backup Jeff Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, and was in it until Terrell Edmunds sacked him on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go — Pittsburgh’s seventh of the game, among 19 quarterback hits for a defense which led the NFL in sacks and turnovers forced last season. James Conner, who left a win over the Giants in Week 1 with a sprained left ankle, finished with 106 yards rushing and added 15 yards receiving on two receptions. Still, Pittsburgh wasn’t exactly sharp. The Steelers were flagged 10 times for 89 yards and turned it over twice.

Colts 28, Vikings 11 — Jonathan Taylor rushed 26 times for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in his first NFL start, leading host Indianapolis (1-1) past Minnesota in front of about 2,500 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium — the place where Taylor lost three Big Ten championship games while playing for Wisconsin. Taylor wasn’t Indy’s only impressive rookie: Michael Pittman Jr. caught four passes for 37 yards from Philip Rivers, Julian Blackmon tipped the ball to Khari Willis for an interception, and Rodrigo Blankenship made all four of his field-goal attempts. It was another ugly day for Minnesota, 0-2 for the first time since 2013. Kirk Cousins had a 0.0 passer rating late into the third quarter, thanks in part to drops, and finished 11 of 26 with 113 yards and three interceptions. He was tackled in the end zone for a safety for the second straight week.

Packers 42, Lions 21 — Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as Green Bay (2-0) turned a 14-3 first-quarter deficit into a rout of Matt Patricia’s Detroit (0-2), which has lost 11 straight dating to last season. Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year. Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 240 yards, with touchdown passes to Jones and Robert Tonyan. Green Bay had given up touchdown drives on five straight series after giving up 150 yards on Detroit’s first two, but stiffened the rest of the way against a team without its top returning receiver from last year (Kenny Golladay), two starting offensive linemen (guard Joe Dahl and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai), two of their top cornerbacks (Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman), and one starting defensive tackle (Nick Williams).

Bears 17, Giants 13 — Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and Chicago (2-0) barely made a 17-0 halftime lead stand up after rallying from 17 down at Detroit in the season opener. The Giants (0-2) refused to go quietly even though they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter. New York’s Dion Lewis made it 17-10 when he plowed in from the 1 in the opening minute of the fourth, a James Bradbury interception led to a Graham Gano field goal with 7:43 remaining, and a missed field goal gave New York the ball on the 40 with 2:02 left, but Golden Tate got flagged for pushing off against Eddie Jackson near the goal line on an incomplete pass as time expired. Trubisky completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards and was intercepted twice, and David Montgomery both caught a touchdown pass and ran for 82 yards.

Rams 37, Eagles 19 — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee — matching his TD total on 69 receptions a year ago — and completed his first 13 passes, Los Angeles (2-0) immediately burying Philadelphia (0-2) in its home opener. The Eagles did get within one score in the second half, but Goff’s 28-yard TD pass to Higbee in the fourth iced it. Goff finished 20 of 27 for 242 yards. Carson Wentz, taken No. 2 in the 2016 draft immediately behind Goff, was 26 of 43 for 242 yards and two interceptions. Darrell Henderson ran for 81 yards and had his first career TD run. The Rams gained 449 total yards, including 191 on the ground.