New Patriot Adrian Phillips works to be in position to succeed

Phillips finished the game with a team-high nine tackles, including eight solos, as he looked completely comfortable playing on both the second and third levels of the New England’s new-look defense.

The first-year Patriots defender — it’s tough to give him a position label just yet — had Miami seeing double in the season opener as he was playing a hybrid spot and was seemingly around the ball and banging into a Dolphin on every snap.

Phillips is listed as a 5-foot-11-inch, 210-pound safety, but not everyone is convinced that position classification is accurate.

"I like to say Adrian is a linebacker at heart,'' inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said with a big smile last week. "He just stopped growing a little early, a little sooner than the rest of us. He’s just a hard-nosed player. He loves to run and tackle. You got a chance to see that on the field this [in Week 1]. He just loves to tackle, and I can definitely appreciate that.''

Signed as a free agent, Phillips figured to assimilate quickly in New England, which needed to replace Duron Harmon, a key member of the safety rotation who had been traded to the Lions.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, changed the plan a bit, with longtime defensive stalwarts Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower opting out. Enter Phillips, who is helping to fill the voids at both positions.

Phillips’s combination of experience, instincts, and intelligence made him the perfect candidate to take on a massive role on this defense, despite having to learn a lot of it during a virtual offseason.

The Patriots were well aware of Phillips skill-set, having prepared to go against him during his time with the Chargers. Phillips’s ability to shine in different spots and looks not only from game to game, but from series to series and play to play, always stood out. That versatility has long been coveted by Bill Belichick.

"He’s a smart player, he’s tough, he’s physical, he runs well, and he tackles well and plays really within the defense, plays a smart game,'' said the coach. "Glad we have him and he’s working well with our other linemen, linebackers, and specifically defensive backs, which is where he works the most.''

Phillips has the range to make plays in the secondary, but also the ruggedness to fill gaps against the run.

"When he’s around the line of scrimmage, he has to have a good feel for what those other guys are doing, too,'' said Belichick. "He’s shown the ability to play near the line and not near the line, so it just kind of depends on what [the opposition is in] and what we’re trying to do.''

Overall, Phillips was pretty happy with his Patriots debut, but he knows there’s room for improvement.

“It wasn’t flawless like I wanted it to be. I had a couple mishaps that I wish I could have back,” he said. "You know, during training camp we were focused on tackling a lot. That was a big emphasis, because we didn’t have those four preseason games. So, we had to find a time to get it in. And we went about it the right way and made sure that we were smart about it.''

Devin McCourty, the leader of New England’s defense, was pretty succinct in his assessment of how Phillips has fit in.

"I think we’ve added another really smart guy to our secondary who really understands the game of football,'' he said.

Inactive lists

In addition to running back James White, whose father, Tyrone, was killed in a South Florida automobile accident Sunday, the Patriots had five other inactive players.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tight end Dalton Keene (neck), offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, and cornerback Myles Bryant joined linebacker Josh Uche (ankle), who was declared out on Friday.

None of the latter five players were surprise scratches. Stidham, Keene, Uche, and Cunningham sat out the opener, too. Cunningham has been a healthy scratch in 16 of his 19 games with New England. Rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia was poised to make his professional debut.

For the Seahawks, Phillip Dorsett, the former Patriots receiver, headlined their list of inactives. Dorsett had been questionable with a foot injury. Also out for Seattle: offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), running back Deejay Dallas, and linebackers Alton Robinson and D’Andre Walker.

Pregame work

Stidham ran Julian Edelman through the receiver’s normal pregame routine. The quarterback also warmed up several other receivers, including N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers … Dorsett exchanged pleasantries with several former teammates, coaches, and staffers … During the press box announcements of the inactives, Dorsett was pronounced “Door-sit.” Who knew? … Other Patriot connections in Seattle: Jacob Hollister is one of four tight ends on the roster and quarterback Danny “Crazy Legs” Etling is on the practice squad … The Seahawks entered the game having won 11 straight home openers.

