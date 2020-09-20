Countdown to Kickoff: Cam Newton, Patriots meet Seahawks in Sunday night showdown

6:59 p.m.: The Patriots have announced their inactives for the evening:

-James White. According to multiple reports late Sunday afternoon, White’s father was in a car crash earlier on Sunday and did not survive. His mother was also in the car -- she is in critical condition. White is out of the lineup this evening.

-Josh Uche was ruled out earlier in the week with an ankle issue — this marks the second straight week the rookie has been inactive.

-Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham is inactive for the second consecutive week. He wasn’t on the injury report this week, so we’ll assume that it’s a personnel question, as well as a nod to how well Jermaine Eluemunor and Isaiah Wynn played last week against the Dolphins.

-Defensive back Myles Bryant also appears to be another healthy scratch.

-Quarterback Jarrett Stidham wasn’t on the injury report this week, but he’ll be inactive once again. That means Brian Hoyer is the No. 2 quarterback for the second consecutive week.

-Dalton Keene, who was limited on Friday with a neck issue, will also miss his second consecutive game. Figure on more snaps for the likes of fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi.

6:48 p.m.: According to our pals at weather.com, it doesn’t look like to be a weather game tonight in Seattle. The forecast calls for temps in the high 60s with partly cloudy skies and a five percent chance of precipitation. Between the fact that there will be no fans in the stands and little to no rain (at least by the sound of things), it likely negates any sort of home-field advantage the Seahawks might have had in this one. Can the Pats take advantage? We shall see.

6:22 p.m.: These contests between the Patriots and Seahawks have always been big games, or at least felt like big games. There was Super Bowl XLIX, of course, but there was also a classic from 2016 that came down to the last minute in Foxborough.

The 2012 contest in the Pacific Northwest -- the “U Mad Bro?” game that saw Seattle make a serious statement -- was also a terrific game. And the 30-20 win over the Seahawks in Foxborough in 2004 was the next-to-last victory in a New England winning streak that lasted more than a year. The figures probably aren’t nearly as compelling as they were in 2016, or Super Bowl XLIX. But the simple fact of the matter is that when these two teams face each other, it’s almost guaranteed to be a fascinating game. And this year is no exception: Can the Patriots take their show on the road successfully after their Week 1 win? Is this the year for Russell Wilson to win the MVP? How will the suddenly silent CenturyLink Field impact this one? All great questions we should get answers to this evening.

6:05 p.m.: Welcome to Week 2, everyone, where the Patriots and Seahawks are set to meet in Seattle for a Sunday night contest. Keep it here all evening long for the latest updates on what promises to be a compelling game. We’ll get things started with our usual pregame slate, which includes the latest betting line, weather news from the Pacific Northwest, the inactive analysis (which should drop just before 7 p.m.) and what’s going on out at CenturyLink Field. But first, we’ll give you your pregame reading list:

