Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo among several 49ers players sidelined by injury Sunday

San Francisco lost both defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas to left knee injuries earlier in the game.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert were ruled out after halftime with injuries. Garoppolo hurt his right ankle early in the game against the New York Jets, but remained in the game. He was replaced by Nick Mullens to start the third quarter.

A bad day of injuries got worse for the San Francisco 49ers.

Garopplo was 14 of 16 for 131 yards and two touchdowns to Jordan Reed before leaving.

Mostert had an 80-yard touchdown run on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage. He finished with 92 yards on eight carries, and added two catches for 15 yards.

Despite the injuries, the 49ers led 24-3 with 8:49 left in the third quarter.

The Jets were playing the second half without wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) after being ruled out.