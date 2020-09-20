Rookie Tanner Houck shines as Red Sox snap 12-game losing streak to Yankees with 10-2 win

Houck worked six innings for the Sox, striking out four and allowing just one run on one hit. He held the Yankees hitless until the top of the sixth, when Tyler Wade doubled toward the right-field gap.

Rookie Tanner Houck was stellar in his major-league debut last week vs. the Miami Marlins. He was gold in Sunday’s start against New York.

The Red Sox finally snapped their 12-game losing streak dating back to last season against the New York Yankees with a 10-2 win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Sox pounded Yankee rookie Deivi Garcia for six runs in just three innings, and that was largely because of Michael Chavis. In the second inning, Chavis hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster on an 82 mile-per-hour slider. In the fourth, Chavis tagged Garcia on the same pitch, this time for a three-run homer.

The Red Sox belted four homers, including one each by Bobby Dalbec and J.D. Martinez.

Jackie Bradley Jr. went 4 for 5 with a double. It was Bradley’s fourth four-hit day of his career.

The Red Sox moved to 20-34 on the year.

Hyers on Martinez struggles

With just a week left in the season, Martinez is slashing just .205/.287/.373 with six homers. Hitting coach Tim Hyers said Martinez’s lower half has been out of sync all season long, making it difficult for him to catch up to fastballs.

Hyers admitted Martinez’s confidence has wavered at times, and he’ll get to work immediately in the offseason. Hyers wants him flush this year’s struggles.

“You can’t drag the negativity or the failures of this season,” Hyers said before the game. “We had a long discussion yesterday and we talked about a few things heading into the offseason. I know he’s looking forward to working hard in the gym, getting back to his programs and not taking any time off.”

Notes

The Red Sox held a moment of silence prior to the game for longtime scout Gary Hughes, who passed away Saturday. Hughes worked in both the Red Sox and Yankees organizations. ... Austin Brice threw a bullpen Sunday and looked good, Roenicke said. They are hoping to get him back. ... Andrew Triggs threw a bullpen Saturday and Sunday. ... Josh Taylor is feeling better but the Sox still aren’t sure he will pitch again this season with just a week remaining. ... The Sox will call up Nick Pivetta to pitch their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday. Pivetta was part of the recent Philadelphia Phillies-Sox trade that brought him to Boston in exchange for Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack