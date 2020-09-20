Tadej Pogacar completes historic ride to Tour de France victory

Turning him from promising prodigy into cycling superstar, Pogacar became the youngest winner since World War II and the first from Slovenia.

Pogacar became the second-youngest winner of the 117-year-old event that this year braved, and overcame, France’s worsening coronavirus epidemic.

PARIS – In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling’s showpiece race Sunday on the eve of his 22nd birthday.

His victory was incredible, too, for the way in which he sealed it: at the last possible moment, on the penultimate stage before Sunday’s finish on Paris' Champs-Elysees.

In a high-drama time trial on Saturday, he left the race breathless by snatching away the overall lead from Slovenian countryman Primoz Roglic.

Advertisement

Their 1-2 is the first for one country since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome went 1-2 at the 2012 Tour. Australian Richie Porte rounded out the podium, at age 35, after his brilliant time trial that hoisted him from fourth to third overall.

With jets trailing plumes of red, white and blue smoke above the riders as they raced toward the finish, the Tour was also celebrating a victory — over the coronavirus.

None of the 176 riders who started, or the 146 finishers who raced into Paris, tested positive in multiple batteries of tests, validating the bubble measures put in place by Tour organizers to shield them from infection.

On the 21st and final stage, a traditional procession where only riders not in the running for the podium duel at the end for the prestige of the stage victory, Sam Bennett won, outsprinting Mads Pedersen and Peter Sagan to the finish line.

Pogacar claimed the winner’s prize of 500,000 euros ($590,000).

The race left the start town of Nice on the Mediterranean three weeks ago — delayed because of the epidemic from its usual spot in July — unsure that it would be able to negotiate unscathed to the finish on the tree-lined Champs-Elysees. The boulevard was unusually subdued ahead of the riders' arrival this year, with the usually rows-deep crowds limited to a socially distanced maximum of 5,000 people, clumped in pens by police and barriers.

Advertisement

As the Tour scaled all five of France’s mountain ranges and chewed through more than 3,400 kilometers (2,100 miles) of French roads, the only COVID-19 positives touched a handful of team employees and the race director, even as infection numbers soared across the country.

The director was back after a week of self-isolation and, in a mask, signaled the start of Sunday’s stage at Mantes-La-Jolie west of Paris with a wave of his flag through the sunroof of his car.

Mask-wearing spectators waiting for the rumble of the riders' arrival on the handlebar-shaking cobbles of the Champs-Elysees said holding the Tour had lit up a dark year and demonstrated that the coronavirus need not bring all life to a grinding halt, if health measures are respected.