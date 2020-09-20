Buccaneers vs. Panthers live updates: Tom Brady makes home debut with new team

Tom Brady has never started a season 0-2. What’s in store for him this Sunday as he makes his home debut with the Buccaneers when they host the Panthers?

13:56 - Buccaneers 0, Panthers 0: Brady and the Buccaneers go three and out after starting from their own 25-yard line after an incomplete pass on 3rd and 4.

As history tells us, some Hall of Fame quarterbacks who begin a season with a new team finish the year strongly, and others flame out into mediocrity. Brady’s numbers in Week 1 against the Saints — 23-for-36, 239 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — weren’t too far off a typical Brady performance, but a pick-six in the third quarter to put the Saints up 24-7 stanched a Buccaneers comeback, and Tampa Bay lost 34-23.

“It’s one loss,” Brady told sportscaster Jim Gray on Monday. “We’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to move on and try to play better football next week.”

Rob Gronkowski made two catches for 11 yards in his Bucs debut.

The Panthers are also searching for their first win after a 34-30 loss to the Raiders last Sunday.

Follow along for live updates as Brady and the Bucs face another NFC South foe.