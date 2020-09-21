Boston Ballet adds seven new dancers

Despite pandemic cancellations that have roiled the arts world, Boston Ballet dancers returned to the studio Monday to prepare for a hybrid 2020-2021 season, and the just-announced roster includes seven new dancers. Boston Ballet is composed of 52 dancers in the main company and eight in the second company, Boston Ballet II (BBII). Taken together, the dancers hail from 12 countries — Armenia, Australia, Brazil, China, England, France, Georgia, Ireland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen said the company has developed a plan to safely allow dancers to work together again in small groups, following specific and highly monitored protocols. “The single most important thing has been to keep the company together,” he said. “There were no permanent layoffs, and all the dancers were reengaged, though a couple dropped out and moved away from professional dancing. The number one thing for me is we have an amazing company.”