Getting Emmy predictions wrong is how I roll

A. I love your question. Every year, I predict what I think the Television Academy will favor, every year I blow it, and every year I receive emails such as yours. And every year I refuse to feel shame or embarrassment about my poor guesswork because I know just how random Emmy voting truly is. If I were too in-sync with voters, I’d probably have to start worrying about my own judgment.

There is no clear standard for voters when it comes to judging TV shows and performances; there can’t be. Voters aren’t and shouldn’t be required to consider specific qualities about the nominees, as if they’re dog-show judges. They can if they want to, but it is nonetheless a highly subjective process. It’s vulnerable to all kinds of corruption — groupthink, personal experience with nominees, biases from each individual’s background, guiltily making up for past losses, etc. Sometimes voters automatically vote for the same shows and actors again and again; other times, it seems, they are hankering for something or someone new — Zendaya’s win over Laura Linney and Olivia Colman on Sunday, for example, which no one saw coming. So it’s kind of silly to think anyone on the outside can actually accurately reason out why one nominee will win and another won’t.

Yes, silly, but a little bit of fun. That’s how I look at my annual public humiliation — as losing a foolish game but having enjoyed playing it anyway. My predictions, along with the “should win” and “was robbed” categories, provide me with an opportunity to schmooze with readers about that particular year’s crop. In the process, I hope, people will find shows they want to pursue (or avoid) and actors they want to pay more (or less) attention to. Maybe I’m more lucky some years than others, but it’s always just wild conjecture. For me, and I suspect many other annual prognosticators, that’s about as deep as it goes.

