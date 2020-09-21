A forgotten transponder, a lingering headache

It had been almost two years since the transponder had been used because Sophia had taken the Subaru to college in Florida, where it wasn’t needed.

But Poirier, of Ashland, quickly surmised why she was being dinged: a long-forgotten EZPass transponder had been left in the glove compartment of her daughter’s Subaru Forester, which was transported via car carrier to Texas, where her daughter, Sophia, 23, had a new job.

In late July, Christine Poirier got hit with a $50.90 bill for unpaid tolls on the New York State Thruway, even though she wasn’t there on the date cited in the bill.

But why should Poirier be liable for tolls? The Subaru was one of several vehicles loaded onto a hulking car-carrier truck. “Passengers on a bus aren’t required to pay tolls; the bus company pays them,” she said.

She’s correct. But try telling that to the New York State Thruway.

“In retrospect, I wish I had just paid the $50 and been done with it,” Poirier said. “If you factor in all the time I’ve put into calling New York, it isn’t worth it.” She figures she spent about eight hours on multiple phone calls trying to get the Thruway to dismiss the charge, much of it waiting on hold.

“It became extremely frustrating,” she said.

Poirier said she first reached someone at the public agency who identified himself as Donald Jefferies. He told her to send documentation proving the vehicle was cargo.

Poirier quickly compiled the documentation and added a photo she took of the Subaru on the truck. Having heard nothing, she called back a couple days later, only to be told there was no Donald Jefferies employed by the Thruway.

Sophia Poirier is seen with her Subaru Forester in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 11. Tamir Kalifa for The Boston Globe

Poirier said she e-mailed the documents, as advised, a second time to a different Thruway employee, then waited a couple days before calling a third time. This time, an employee told her to send a $35 money order to a post office box to begin the appeals process. That sounded so strange that Poirier asked to speak to a supervisor; as she waited on hold, her call was dropped.

On her fifth call, Poirier said she was advised to fax her documents. She did, but when she heard nothing in response, she called again. This time, the Thruway gave her a different fax number and told to resend everything.

As she continued to contest the charges, Poirier missed the deadline for making payment without a penalty fee of $135. Now, she faced $185.90 in charges.

“This is definitely a first-world problem,” Poirier pointed out to me. “I recognize that there are much more dire situations out there. But there was the principle of it.”

On her sixth call, Poirier heard something entirely new. Now the Thruway demanded she provide documentation showing the driver of the truck carrying the Subaru had paid the tolls in question.

As she was contemplating the difficulty of tracking down the driver to ask for a toll receipt, a “final notice of violation” arrived in the mail.

“Our records indicate you have failed to respond to a previous notice,” it said. “Unless payment is received from you within 15 days of this notice, this matter will be referred to a collection agency and subject to further administrative and legal measures to collect outstanding violations.”

Back on the phone for a seventh time, Poirier was told a review of her case could take 30 days. Yet her case was set to go to a collection agency in 15 days, potentially damaging her personal credit rating.

Poirier got in touch with me, and on Sept. 9, I described Poirier’s plight to the Thruway’s news media office. Two hours later, the office called back to say Poirier would soon get a letter saying the Thruway had dismissed the violations on the basis of the Subaru being cargo. (She received it Sept. 15.)

I provided a detailed written account of all the calls Poirier said she made to the Thruway and asked for an explanation.

But the Thruway did not respond.

By publicizing her ordeal, Poirier said she hoped to warn others to remove transponders before shipping a motor vehicle. “If it spares one family what we experienced, then that would be great,” she said.

