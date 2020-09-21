Worcester Art Museum plans an October reopening

Vincent van Gogh, "Portrait of Postman Roulin," 1888, oil on canvas, The Detroit Institute of Arts, Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Buhl Ford II. Handout/Bridgeman Images

Art feeds the mind and soul and provides comfort in tough times. Thankfully, the Worcester Art Museum reopens to members on Oct. 1 and to the public on Oct. 7 after a seven-month closure.

Wander through “Beyond Midnight: Paul Revere,” on show through Nov. 7, an exhibit that showcases the creative spirit of this early American artisan, entrepreneur, and patriot. And don’t miss Vincent van Gogh’s “Portrait of Postman Roulin,” on loan from the Detroit Institute of Arts, which sits next to fellow Post-Impressionist Paul Gauguin’s masterpiece “The Brooding Woman.”