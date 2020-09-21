Worcester Art Museum plans an October reopening

Art feeds the mind and soul and provides comfort in tough times. Thankfully, the Worcester Art Museum reopens to members on Oct. 1 and to the public on Oct. 7 after a seven-month closure.
Wander through “Beyond Midnight: Paul Revere,” on show through Nov. 7, an exhibit that showcases the creative spirit of this early American artisan, entrepreneur, and patriot. And don’t miss Vincent van Gogh’s “Portrait of Postman Roulin,” on loan from the Detroit Institute of Arts, which sits next to fellow Post-Impressionist Paul Gauguin’s masterpiece “The Brooding Woman.”
Reserve or purchase tickets in advance for up to five people per group for set time slots. Admission: $8 ages 4-17, $18 for adults; free for everyone the first Sunday of each month.
Not ready to venture out yet? Catch several free virtual programs such as Zip Zoom Tours, Arms and Armor Presentations, and Fall Community Day, or take part in online studio art and art history classes (see website for details). 508-799-4406, www.worcesterart.org
KARI BODNARCHUK
Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.