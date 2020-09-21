Boston firefighter injured battling Dorchester fire

The residents - 10 adults and 2 children - were safely evacuated, the department tweeted around 6:30 a.m.

A Boston firefighter was transported to the hospital early Monday after being injured fighting a house fire in Dorchester, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.

The fire at 87 Westville St. was discovered around 5:30 a.m. as it travelled up the exterior of the 3 and 1/2 story residential building, the department tweeted.

During the incident, one firefighter was injured and transported by Boston EMS for treatment. No further information about the firefighter’s medical status was immediately available.

The department’s Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the origin of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.