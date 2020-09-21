Boston firefighter injured battling Dorchester fire

A Boston firefighter was transported to the hospital early Monday after being injured fighting a house fire in Dorchester, the Boston Fire Department tweeted.
The residents - 10 adults and 2 children - were safely evacuated, the department tweeted around 6:30 a.m.
At approx. 5:35 this am, @BostonFire companies are at 87 Westville St in Dorchester for fire going up the side of a3.5 story woodframe home. All 10adults/2children made it out ok. 1member transported by @BOSTON_EMS . BFD-FIU obscene to investigate cause pic.twitter.com/pyNKbTUZD1— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 21, 2020
The fire at 87 Westville St. was discovered around 5:30 a.m. as it travelled up the exterior of the 3 and 1/2 story residential building, the department tweeted.
During the incident, one firefighter was injured and transported by Boston EMS for treatment. No further information about the firefighter’s medical status was immediately available.
The department’s Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the origin of the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
