Hurricane Teddy will bring a dangerous surf and huge waves to New England shores

This hurricane is really churning up the seas, and there are forecasts of 100-foot seas in the middle of the Atlantic from the storm. If you think that that’s overdone, the perfect storm back in 1991 also created those types of seas. As those waves propagate out in all directions from the center of the storm, eventually they will reach our shoreline.

I woke up to frost on some of the outlying areas of my house this morning, and although it wasn’t a killing frost, it was nevertheless an indication of what we know is coming. The good news is that the cold weather is not going to last, and actually we’re going to go above average temperatures this week. The path to the mild air will be paved first with a strong northerly wind along the coast, especially over Nantucket and the outer Cape Cod area. This is a result of the pressure gradient between high pressure to our north and a strong hurricane passing 300 to 400 miles east of New England.

Advertisement

Very large waves are expected to propagate from the center of Hurricane Teddy. NOAA

This means beach erosion and dangerous surf Tuesday. There will be surfers who want to take advantage of the big waves, but no one should underestimate the power of the ocean from the storm, and everyone should definitely be super careful.

There is a coastal flood advisory for the time of high tide through Tuesday. NOAA

High surf is forecast through Tuesday. NOAA

Although we desperately need rain as the drought continues to get worse, I do not want a hurricane. I’ve written a lot about the fact that we’ve gone since 1991 without a hurricane, but that doesn’t mean I want to end that streak.

While Hurricane Teddy will not directly affect us, it will be close enough that the waves from the storm will reach our shores Tuesday and into early Wednesday. If we did see a storm this weekend, with the astronomically high tides there would be major flooding. I only mention this because it has happened in the past. Indeed, Sept. 21 is the anniversary of one of the worst hurricanes to ever reach the shores of New England.

Advertisement

The Great New England Hurricane of 1938 hit during the third week of September that year. NOAA

But since the hurricane will miss us, so will any rain. Sunshine will continue all week with a warming trend. Readings will reach the 80s late this week and into the weekend. There may be some rain in about six to seven days as this dry pattern tries to break down, but let’s get a little deeper into the week before confidence in this is high enough to feel good about it happening.

Temperature readings into the 80s are likely to close out the work week and into the weekend. WeatherBell

Follow Dave Epstein @growingwisdom.