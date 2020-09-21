Live Blog: Follow eight people through Boston’s first day of school

Christopher Taylor, 12, a 7th-grader at the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science who will take classes remotely.

Tykreke and Tyrelle Satchbell, 11-year-old twins, who are in 6th grade at Martin Luther King Jr. School and will be attending school from the Roxbury YMCA;

Ariana, 4, who will be starting pre-K at Harvard-Kent Elementary School in Charlestown

Fred Floreal, who has been a bus driver for Boston Public Schools for nearly a decade;

Monday, the first day back across Boston public schools, students of all ages and backgrounds will be logging in for a remote start to the school year. To offer a glimpse of the stakes (and, we imagine, plenty of stress), the Globe’s Great Divide education team will be following a range of students, educators, and support staff through their first day back. They include:

No school year in history, arguably, has brought such uncertainty and stress for so many — or come with higher stakes.

Derrick Ciesla

6:45-7:20 a.m.



When principal Derrick Ciesla arrived at the Russell Elementary in Dorchester this morning at 6:30, he felt a rush of sadness.

The wooden floors waxed to a brilliant shine, but no students or families would be there to admire them.

“Kids usually come running up,” said Ciesla, standing in his shirt sleeves and tie at the front entrance to the building. “Parents are usually here with signs, taking pictures. It’s something that needs to be memorialized for their scrapbooks.”

Today, families and children are at home.

“When you reflect on why we’re in education, we’re in it to serve children and families. Now we’re serving them in a different way,” said Ciesla. “But everyone misses that authentic interaction.”

Principal Derrick Ciesla walks down an empty hallway as he makes the rounds to talk with teachers. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Ciesla walks through the silent building and stops in the few classrooms where teachers are setting up for the day. Teachers in Boston have the option to teach remotely from home, but some came to the building for a sense of normalcy.

He and his team had developed an “action plan” to eliminate some of the trouble spots they experienced during emergency remote learning last spring. In addition to teaching, they had to troubleshoot technology glitches, deliver computers, and help with more profound problems like families losing their incomes or getting sick.

They chose uniform software for each grade level so parents and students wouldn’t have to manage different logins and learn different systems. They sent postcards and videos explaining how to use it all. They called parents and walked them through their new process. Some teachers even held practice Zoom calls.

“It’s like when you set up dominos to fall in a certain way,” said Ciesla. “We’ve done all the prep work, now we need to see how it works.”

He walked into a cavernous room with small chairs and low book shelves. “How are you feeling?” Ciesla asked a teacher sitting at a semicircular table staring into a laptop screen.

“Good. We’ll see how it goes. I just hope they can all log on,” said Margaret O’Riordan, a pre-kindergarten teacher. One mother was having trouble logging into her child’s Chromebook.

“I’ll reach out to them,” said Ciesla.

After checking in with three more teachers, Ciesla went back to his office and called the family that was having laptop troubles.

“We’ll get you in there today,” Ciesla assured them. “We’ll try our best. You guys have a good first day.”

Principal Derrick Ciesla pauses to talk with K1 teacher Margaret O'Riordan before the start of her first Zoom class. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Principal Derrick Ciesla helps custodians move bags of donations dropped off at the school. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

