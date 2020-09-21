A Mainer tested positive for coronavirus, then tried to hop on a plane. Maine CDC intervened.

According to the statement, the person tested positive late last week “and was directed to isolate,” as were the individual’s close contacts. But instead the person tried to head south.

The details were confirmed in a statement from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Someone who last week tested positive for COVID-19 went to Portland International Jetport in Maine Sunday with plans to travel to Florida with another traveler, but neither of them made the flight after public health officials intervened, authorities said Monday.

“Maine CDC staff became aware Sunday that the individual and one close contact intended to fly to Florida,” the statement said. “Maine CDC staff communicated with the individual with COVID-19, who subsequently chose not to board the aircraft. The close contact of that individual was removed from a plane before takeoff and has not been confirmed to have COVID-19. The individual with COVID-19 returned to isolation, and the close contact of that individual returned to quarantine.”

People with COVID-19, the statement continued, “must isolate until a public health official can confirm that they meet the criteria for recovery. Close contacts of people with COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days, regardless of whether they receive a negative test result.”

The Maine CDC said anyone at the Jetport between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday may have been exposed to the virus. They should monitor themselves for symptoms and consult their health care providers to determine whether they should be tested, according to the statement.

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said Monday via Twitter that his state was reporting 5,106 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 140 deaths and 4,384 recoveries.

“Of concern, there are 17 individuals currently in the hospital w/#COVID19. 6 are in the ICU and 1 is on a ventilator,” Shah tweeted. “That number of hospitalizations is a recent and relative high mark.”

The seven-day positive test rate in Maine was 0.57 percent Monday, Shah wrote.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.