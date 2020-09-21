Mattapan man charged with drunk driving after allegedly crashing Mercedes into Holbrook police cruiser

Deus allegedly struck the cruiser with a Mercedes in the area of Pond Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the statement said. The officer inside the cruiser was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In a statement, Holbrook police identified the driver as Pierre Deus. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

A 33-year-old Mattapan man was allegedly drunk when he crashed his Mercedes into a Holbrook police cruiser Saturday night, authorities said.

“Upon arrival, Sgt. Daniel Ford observed a black Mercedes sedan with heavy front end damage and a police cruiser with heavy damage to its driver side,” the statement said, adding that officials determined Deus was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The statement said Deus “allegedly crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic when he struck the police cruiser.”

In addition, police said the officer “who was driving the cruiser was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released,” while Deus declined medical treatment. Both cars were towed from the scene, the statement said.

Deus was slated for arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

“These are allegations," the statement said. “All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.”

