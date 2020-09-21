North Andover driving school owner arrested on drug charges

A Lawrence man who owns a driving school in North Andover was arrested Friday on allegations that he was running a “large-scale methamphetamine” operation, State Police said.

Police said Michael Larocque, 56, was arrested at his home Friday as investigators executed search warrants at his Colonial residence in Lawrence and the North Andover Auto School at 203 Turnpike St., which Larocque owns.

About two pounds of methamphetamine were seized at Larocque’s home, according to police, plus “vials of an unknown liquid and paraphernalia related to narcotics distribution.” More methamphetamine was found in his car parked at the home, police said.