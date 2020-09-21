PHOTOS: The first day of remote school for Boston

It was Ariana Crowson's turn to point to herself, as her teacher says "Welcome, What's your name?" The 4-year-old's parents, Sophia Moon and Adam Crowson, looked at the class on her first day of remote learning, as a Boston Public Schools pre-kindergartener. In her mother's Charlestown art studio, she used a school-provided Chromebook to connect with her new class at the Harvard-Kent Elementary School.

Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff