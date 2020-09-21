Remember when Ruth Bader Ginsburg skipped Trump’s State of the Union to visit Rhode Island?

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it was nice to see “Succession” win best drama at the Emmys last night, but it should have won all the awards. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 23,620 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 124 new cases. The state announced three new deaths, bringing the total to 1,088. There were 85 people in the hospital, seven in intensive care, and six were on ventilators.

The world lost a giant Friday when US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87, and battle lines are already being drawn over whether President Trump should seek to fill her seat on the bench before the November election.

While the Supreme Court vacancy is now likely to be among the first topics to be discussed next week during the first debate between Trump and Biden, let’s flash back to 2018 when Ginsburg made a high-profile visit to Rhode Island for a fireside chat at the Roger Williams University School of Law.

Ginsburg’s conversation with law students that day was similar to the ones she had hundreds of other times in the past, except for one minor detail: She skipped Trump’s State of the Union address to make the trip to Rhode Island.

It’s worth noting that Ginsburg’s appearance at Roger Williams was scheduled before the State of the Union and she was hardly the first Supreme Court justice to skip a presidential address, but it drew extra attention because Ginsburg and Trump weren’t exactly besties.

You can watch Ginsburg’s entire discussion at Roger Williams here (check out that tote bag), but it’s possible her most timely (and timeless) comments that day revolved around her fear that the increased polarization around federal judiciary appointees will give the public the impression that the courts are “just another political branch of government."

”Some day I hope we will get back to the way it was," Ginsburg, who was confirmed to the Supreme Court by the US Senate in 1993 with 96 votes, said. "I think it would take great leaders on both sides of the aisle to say, ‘Let’s stop this nonsense and start working for our country the way we should.’ "

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Rhode Island and Massachusetts have taken different paths to reopening schools this fall, and public policy analysts say a lot boils down to the divergent leadership styles of the two governors.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Blaine R. Carroll, president of Chewsi, which has created an app offering savings on dental work. Have someone Ed Fitzpatrick should talk to for this weekly interview? E-mail him at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.

⚓ The coronavirus outbreak at Providence College has left some city officials unhappy with the “culture of defiance among some students” at the school.

⚓ Brown University was tied with Duke University for No. 5 on the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s list of best overall colleges in the nation.

⚓ A Brown University pediatric infectious diseases expert said she is pleased with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to scrap coronavirus guidance it issued last month suggesting people didn’t need to get tested if they didn’t feel sick.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleagues Liz Goodwin, Jess Bidgood, and Jazmine Ulloa have a must-read series looking at how the November election might be a test for democracy.

⚓ Opinion: With Massachusetts considering moving to ranked-choice voting, columnist Jeff Jacoby explains why he thinks it should be voted down.

⚓ Education: It’s the first day of school (with distance learning) in Boston, and there are still many bugs to work through.

⚓ Entertainment: The Globe’s Matthew Gilbert reviews last night’s Emmy awards.

⚓ Sports: Tough loss for the Patriots last night, but the good news is that Cam Newton played well again.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ The Providence Public Library is holding a virtual ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. for the opening of its beautifully renovated building.

⚓ The Globe is hosting a virtual discussion at 11 a.m. on the role the Latino vote will play in November’s presidential election.

⚓ Don’t forget to fill out the census!







