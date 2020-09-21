Someone put ‘Trump 2020’ on Route 44; MassDOT wasn’t happy

State transportation officials on Monday were alerted to unauthorized Trump 2020 “markings” painted on the highway on Route 44, and crews plan to wipe the vandalized sections of the road clean, authorities said.

The Department of Transportation provided information about the vandalism in a statement.

“MassDOT Highway Division District 5 received reports this morning of additional markings that were painted on six separate locations on Route 44 in Carver and Middleborough,” the statement said. "District 5 immediately investigated these reports, and will be dispatching contractor crews to temporarily cover the markings as soon as possible. Please note that crews will return at a later time to permanently remove the markings during night time hours to minimize impacts to traffic.”