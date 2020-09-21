Sudbury parents, child charged in large gathering that violated COVID-19 protocols

Sudbury police Chief Scott Nix confirmed the investigation in a brief email message, writing that “charges have been filed with the Framingham District Court and the Framingham Juvenile Court for the parents as well as the juvenile.”

A Sudbury couple and their high-school aged child are all facing charges stemming from a recent large social gathering that violated coronavirus safety protocols, officials said.

Nixs’s update came after the Sudbury Board of Health said in a statement last week that local police had informed the panel on Sept. 12 that “a large party involving approximately 50-60 Lincoln-Sudbury High School students. It is unknown if students from other towns attended. Many of the students fled or gave false information. The police reported the students were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.”

Advertisement

The town said in the Sept. 15 statement that there were no known positive cases linked to the big bash.

“Due to lack of information of who attended the event and the inability to consult directly with those students, the risk to the school community cannot be adequately assessed,” the health board said. “As a result, the Board of Health and Lincoln Sudbury Regional School High School (LSRHS), in consultation with the school physician, collectively decided to delay in-person learning.”

Officials are advising coronavirus testing for anyone who attended the party.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.