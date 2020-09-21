Take a look inside Lizzie Borden’s home in Fall River. It can be yours for $890,000.

The Queen Anne Victorian at 306 French St. is located about a mile away from the house where Borden’s father and stepmother were famously killed in 1892.

A mansion in Fall River that once belonged to Lizzie Borden is back on the market.

Lizzie Borden on verandah with her dog Laddie, around 1926 when she was in her mid-60s. Lizzie remained in Fall River even after her trial.

The asking price for Lizzie Borden's home on French Street in Fall River is $890,000. Joshua chopy

The mutilated bodies of Andrew Borden and his wife, Abby, were found on the morning of Aug. 4, 1892, at their home on Second Street. “Their heads smashed with a hatchet,” read the headline in the Boston Globe the next day. “No clue as yet to this most atrocious and brutal crime.”

Lizzie Borden was charged and went to trial, but was ultimately found not guilty.

Advertisement

After she was acquitted of the murders, Borden and her sister Emma moved into this home on French Street. The property became known as “Maplecroft."

Lizzie Borden lived in this house on French Street in Fall River until her death in 1927. Joshua Chopy

The 3,935-square-foot home was built in the late 1880s and has seven bedrooms, 3.5 baths, six fireplaces, “tin ceilings in the kitchen, coffered ceilings, walnut wainscoting, inlaid parquet floors, stained glass, and exquisite mantle pieces that some say hold a hidden meaning," reads the listing on Zillow.com. "Maplecroft is being offered fully furnished with exceptional period pieces that speak to the very special past inhabitants of this home.”

The real estate listing also notes that the house at 306 French St. is where Borden lived until her death, but it’s “NOT the house where the murders happened.” (That house is located at 230 Second St. and is operated as a museum and bed and breakfast.)

The house at 306 French St. in Fall River has six fireplaces. Joshua Chopy

Borden’s home at 306 French St. is located in the city’s Highlands Historic District and is advertised as an “impeccably restored high style Victorian art piece” that “will bring you back to a gentler time but with today’s modern conveniences.”

The house comes fully furnished, and the asking price is $890,000.

Advertisement

The property is full of history, according to the listing agent, Suzanne St. John of The Seyboth Team / Century 21 in Seekonk.

Borden lived in the house until her death in 1927. Her funeral services were held there on June 4, 1927, after which she was buried next to her parents at Oak Grove Cemetery.

“It’s the place that Lizzie lived out the rest of her life,” St. John said in a telephone interview. “It’s just incredible. It’s definitely like stepping back in time.”

Borden's home on French Street is located in the Highlands Historic District of Fall River. Joshua Chopy

The home at 306 French St. in Fall River is fully furnished. Joshua Chopy

Lizzie Borden called the property “Maplecroft” and had that name chiseled into the front steps, where it still can be seen today. Joshua Chopy

One of the seven bedrooms at 306 French St. in Fall River. Joshua Chopy

The kitchen at 306 French St. in Fall River. Joshua Chopy

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.