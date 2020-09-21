Elizabeth Warren calls for tougher enforcement of bank laws following BuzzFeed report

“Big banks and companies abuse legal loopholes and weak enforcement by regulators to profit from illegal and shady transactions for criminals and terrorists," Warren said. "We must root out this corruption by strengthening transparency of financial networks and clamp down on the dark money that flows through the global financial system.”

Warren issued a statement calling Congress to act on legislation she introduced in 2018 that would step up investigations of crimes at banks. She also called for tougher enforcement of money laundering laws.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on Monday called for increased federal oversight of banks in the wake of a report by BuzzFeed News alleging that some of the world’s biggest institutions have for decades profited from transactions involving suspected criminals.

BuzzFeed’s investigation, published over the weekend, is based on thousands of leaked documents from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, an agency within the US Treasury that is in charge of collecting “suspicious activity reports” that are compiled by banks and shared with the government.

Among the banks named in BuzzFeed’s report accused of moving money for suspected criminals are JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon.

The 2,100 documents expose how “profits from deadly drug wars, fortunes embezzled from developing countries, and hard-earned savings stolen in a Ponzi scheme were all allowed to flow into and out of these financial institutions, despite warnings from the banks' own employees," the BuzzFeed report said.

Warren’s proposal would create a permanent investigative unite at the treasury to probe crimes at financial institutions, and senior executives at banks with $10 billion or more in assets would have to certify each year that no criminal conduct was found within the bank.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter that BuzzFeed’s report highlights the many misdeeds he believes large financial institutions are getting away with.

“Money laundering. Bribery. Mortgage fraud. Collusion. Currency manipulation. Rate tampering. These are just some of the routine business practices on Wall Street. The business model of Wall Street is fraud," Sanders wrote. "The business model of Wall Street is fraud. It is not the exception to the rule — it is the rule. Break them up.”

