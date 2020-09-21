Wellesley extends two-hour free parking to Jan. 1

“The unusual decision is intended to help boost the local economy by encouraging shoppers and diners to spend money supporting retailers and restaurants without having to pay parking fees,” the statement said.

The meters are primarily located in the Wellesley Square and Wellesley Hills business districts along Central and Washington streets, the statement said. The meters with free parking will be clearly identified.

Wellesley’s Board of Selectmen is extending two-hour free parking at all marked meters until Jan. 1 for customers of local businesses, the town said in a statement.

The town said the two-hour parking limit is being strictly enforced by Wellesley parking attendants.

“After 2 hours, vehicles must leave the street entirely or they will be ticketed,” the statement said. “Drivers may not move to other free parking spaces on the street for another two hours. This will also result in a ticket as parking attendants are monitoring cars.”

The free parking is for customers of businesses only, the town said. Employees of Wellesley restaurants and businesses may park in municipal and Commuter Rail lots.

Marjorie Freiman, the board’s chairwoman, said officials see the parking effort as an important step to help businesses continue to recover from revenue lost from closures during the pandemic.

It also serves as a “small incentive to encourage as many customers as possible to visit and support our unique stores,” she said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.