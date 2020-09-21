CDC warns of ‘growing evidence’ that the coronavirus can spread beyond 6 feet

The agency still says the virus “most commonly spreads” between people who are within about 6 feet of one another, but it also adds that the spread comes “through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. These particles can be inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs and cause infection. This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

The warning came as the CDC recently added language to its website recognizing the possibility that the virus can spread through aerosols, small particles that can linger longer in the air than larger droplets, which the CDC had previously pointed to as the major suspect in transmission.

With fall’s cool temperatures ahead and more people likely heading indoors, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that there is “growing evidence” that the coronavirus can spread beyond 6 feet, particularly in indoor environments without good ventilation.

“It is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes," the website continues.

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes). In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk,” the website continues.

“Airborne viruses, including COVID-19, are among the most contagious and easily spread,” the website said.

Previously, the same Web page had simply said the virus spread, “Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) ... Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.”

CNN reported that the update to the page was made on Friday. An e-mail sent to the CDC media office wasn’t immediately returned.

Joseph Allen, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the school’s Healthy Buildings Program, said on Twitter that the change by the CDC was a “key win” in a battle experts have been fighting since February to get aerosol transmission recognized.

Dr. Abraar Karan, a physician at Harvard Medical School working on the COVID-19 response in Massachusetts, tweeted that CDC deeming aerosols one of the “common routes of spread” of the virus" was “a significant shift. We have been saying ‘wear a mask’ and ‘6 feet apart’ for months. Cloth masks are not designed to block aerosols. And 6 feet apart may be insufficient, esp indoors w/ poor ventilation.”

“Many experts have understood for a long time now that both droplets and aerosols play a role in spread. But the big public communications campaigns have largely focused on droplets only,” wrote Karan, who has contributed Opinion pieces to the Globe.

“To be clear, there is no debate. CDC now says SARS-CoV-2 virus is being spread in aerosols,” tweeted Kimberly Prather, a professor at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and in the university’s department of chemistry and biochemistry.

Prather, an expert on aerosol chemistry, was one of the authors of a late May Perspective article in the journal Science that warned the virus might float through the air farther than 6 feet.

Prather said she “was beginning to think I would never see the day. I have a feeling this was helped along by [Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Insitute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.] Finally clear guidance--now let’s get the message to schools and businesses so they can safely re-open!”

The World Health Organization in July acknowledged that the coronavirus may linger in the air, after more more than 200 scientists urged the agency to revisit the research and revise its position.

One of the lead authors of the letter, Donald Milton, a professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland who studies how viruses are transmitted, told CNN Sunday that the CDC’s new language was a “major improvement.”

“I’m very encouraged to see that the CDC is paying attention and moving with the science. The evidence is accumulating,” Milton wrote in an e-mail.

Linsey Marr, an aerosol scientist at Virginia Tech, said in a tweet, “Wow, CDC acknowledges that inhalation of droplets/aerosols is thought to be the main way the virus spreads! … Now, let’s get on with effective interventions: masks, ventilation, distance!”





