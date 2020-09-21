Here is what key Republicans are saying about the Supreme Court vacancy

The question now is whether McConnell will have enough Republican votes to follow through. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, so Democrats can block Trump’s nominee if four Republicans defect.

Democrats are calling on Republicans to follow their 2016 precedent, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year. However, McConnell has already said he would move to fill the vacancy as quickly as possible, even though the election is just weeks away.

A battle is already underway over when to fill the Supreme Court vacancy caused by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday.

Advertisement

Here’s what key Republican senators have said about filling the seat:

Opposed to considering the nomination

Senator Susan Collins

Collins, who is facing a tough reelection battle in Maine, released a statement on Saturday saying she did not think the Senate should vote on a nominee before the election.

“President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials,” she said on Saturday. “Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election.”

But Collins did not unequivocally rule out voting to confirm a nominee should the Senate move forward.

Senator Lisa Murkowski

Murkowski has repeatedly said she would not support voting for a nominee close to the election, and she reiterated that sentiment in a statement on Sunday.

“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed,” the Alaska Republican said. “I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia. We are now even closer to the 2020 election — less than two months out — and I believe the same standard must apply.”

Advertisement

In favor of considering the nomination

Senator Lindsey Graham

The South Carolina Republican is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and holds the power to call hearings to consider Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Graham was previously emphatically opposed to holding hearings to consider Trump’s nominee for any vacancy that might occur in an election year, and in 2018 he spelled out the exact scenario he is now in, calling on Americans to hold him to his words.

“If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election. And I’ve got a pretty good chance of being the Judiciary [chairman],” Graham told the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg.

“You’re on the record,” Goldberg said.

“Yeah. Hold the tape,” Graham replied.

In the two years since, Graham has walked back his statement, and over the weekend confirmed he would support confirming Trump’s nominee.

Senator Martha McSally

McSally, who was appointed to her US Senate seat by Arizona’s Republican governor Doug Ducey, is running in a hotly contested special election against Astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

McSally announced on Friday evening that she would support McConnell’s decision to bring Trump’s nominee to a Senate vote.

Advertisement

Senator Thom Tillis

Tillis, who is facing a reelection battle in North Carolina, backed Trump’s move for a quick confirmation on Trump’s nominee.

“This is a clear choice on the future of the Supreme Court between the well-qualified and conservative jurist President Trump will nominate and I will support, and the liberal activist Joe Biden will nominate and Cal Cunningham will support, who will legislate radical, left-wing policies from the bench,” Tillis said, while also attacking his Democratic challenger.

Senators who have not yet weighed in

Senator Mitt Romney

Romney has not publicly stated his position on the question of when to consider and confirm a Supreme Court nominee, and McConnell’s blocking of the Garland nomination came prior to Romney’s 2018 Senate election. But Romney has shown no fear of bucking Trump, and was the only Senate Republican to vote to remove the president from office during his impeachment trial.

In the hours after Ginsburg’s death, a Romney spokesperson flatly denied reports that the Utah Republican was opposed to voting for a nominee until after the next presidential term begins.

Senator Chuck Grassley

Grassley said as recently as July that he would not recommend Graham hold judiciary committee hearings in the event of a Supreme Court vacancy, but he did not rule out voting for the nominee should McConnell bring a vote to the Senate floor.

“I would have to tell him that I wouldn’t have a hearing,” Grassley said when asked what he would urge Graham to do should a vacancy occur. “But if he decides to have a hearing, that’s his decision. And then whether or not the nominee would come up on the floor before the election would be Chairman McConnell’s decision, and you would have to ask him what he’s going to do in that regard.”

Advertisement

Senator Cory Gardner

Gardner declined to discuss his position when asked about it during an event in his home state of Colorado over the weekend, telling a crowd that it was too soon to talk about politics.

“There is time for debate, there is time for politics, but the time for now is to pray for the family and to make sure that we keep their — that family in our hearts and prayers as we mourn as a nation,” Gardner said, according to the Denver Post.

In 2016, Gardner argued that Garland’s nomination should be blocked because it was being considered too close to the November election. Gardner is up for reelection in November, and polls show him trailing his Democratic challenger, John Hickenlooper.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.