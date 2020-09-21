Mass. reports 244 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

State officials also reported that 10,823 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.09 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 3.43 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 75 people, bringing that total to 118,364.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by seven to 9,107, the state Department of Public Health reported Monday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 244, bringing the total to 125,723.

The seven-day rate of positive tests stayed steady at 0.8 percent, which is the lowest observed figure for that metric.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew from 355 to 364 in Monday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity dipped to one, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases decreased slightly from 16 to 14; the lowest that number has been is nine.

