Read the full results of the Suffolk/Globe poll of Maine voters

Read the full results of the Suffolk/Globe poll of Maine votersThe survey found Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon leading Senator Susan Collins. Updated September 21, 2020, 1 hour agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsIncumbent Republican US Senator Susan Collins, left, and Maine Democrat House Speaker Sara Gideon, candidates for Senate in the Nov. 3 election.Robert F. Bukaty/Associated PressRead the topline results MaineTopline (PDF) MaineTopline (Text) Read the crosstabs MaineCrosstabs (PDF) MaineCrosstabs (Text)