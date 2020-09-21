Schumer says Trump is sinking ‘deeper into the cesspool of callous classlessness’ after claim about Ginsburg’s dying wish

“Just when you think Trump can’t get any lower, he burrows deeper into the cesspool of callous classlessness,” Schumer tweeted Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Adam Schiff on Monday forcefully denounced Trump’s recent claim that they were somehow behind reports about the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish.

“Mr. President, this is low. Even for you. No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union,” he said in the tweet. “But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true.”

After NPR reported Friday that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter that she did not want to be replaced before a new president is installed, Trump dismissed the report in a “Fox and Friends” interview Monday morning, claiming without evidence that it was made up by Democrats.

“I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi,” Trump said. “I would be more inclined to the second ... But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff led the hearings during last year’s House impeachment inquiry and later argued for Trump’s conviction and removal before the Senate. He has been a frequent target of Trump’s since that time.

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. In her final days, she told her granddaughter about her wishes, according to NPR’s Nina Totenberg, who covered Ginsburg for decades.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she reportedly said.

Trump has pledged to quickly name a nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and said in the Fox interview Monday he planned to do so by this weekend.

