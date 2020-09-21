This election cries out for diligence from officials, voters, and the press

Following catastrophic war and amid the turmoil of the 1920s and the Depression that followed, Europeans became obsessed with their perceived decline, humiliation, and victimhood. They turned for comfort to the triumphs of ancient Rome or to myths of Aryan glory, and blamed their problems on liberals and minorities. They countered the supposed weaknesses of democracy with political sleight of hand and violence against perceived enemies. Populists made common cause with traditional elites, who wrongly thought they could rein in their unruly allies. The goals of their alliance were order, unity, and ethnic purity, along with the restoration of supposed past greatness.

In America today we have not yet descended into European-style fascism and racism, but the parallels are chilling. Our president is a wannabe fascist in love with authoritarian rulers, and he uses racism and other hatreds to divide us.