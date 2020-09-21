Ailing Bryce Harper back in Phillies’ lineup

Harper was hitting second in the lineup Monday for the start of a four-game series with the Nationals, his former team.

Harper exited Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays after he struck out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. The Phillies right fielder took a slow walk in the dugout toward the clubhouse and signaled to manager Joe Girardi he was done for the day.

Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper was the designated hitter for Monday’s game in Washington, a day after leaving a game with lower back stiffness.

Girardi said he could also use Harper as the DH in one of the two games of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

Advertisement

“Hopefully this will kind of refresh him,” Girardi said before Monday’s game. “We’re just in a brutal part of the schedule and he just had some back tightness.”

The Phillies are currently the seventh seed in the NL playoff race. Harper, in the second year of a $330 million, 13-year deal, had 11 home runs and 28 RBIs and was batting .260 this season. He led the league with 41 walks.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was out of the lineup again with a strained left hip flexor. Realmuto missed the last 10 games but was available to pinch hit Monday night.

MLB commits $10m to foster Black representation

Major League Baseball and the players' association say they have committed $10 million to fund programs of the new Players Alliance to improve representation of Black Americans in baseball.

Management and the union said in a statement Monday that The Players Alliance will fund joint grants and scholarships through 2024, school and youth programs, player-led mentors, youth and young adult leagues and equipment, clinics and tournaments, Black cultural education, Black business partnerships, and employment in baseball.

“As the stark racial minority in all aspects of our game, The Players Alliance has given a voice and platform to our Black players, unified in our stance against systemic racism,” said former outfielder Curtis Granderson, The Players Alliance president. “We stand together for what is right and to change our game for the better. The power of our player membership, including our non-Black teammates, coupled with the support of MLB and the Players Association, gives us the unique ability to create increased opportunities for the Black communities we care so much about.”

Advertisement

More than 100 current and former players are involved in The Players Alliance, which launched in June.