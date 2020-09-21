Boston College football team does not have one positive after latest round of COVID-19 testing

Atlantic Coast Conference protocols require teams to test three times per week — once within three days of competition, another the day before game day administered by a third party, and a final round within 48 hours of the end of the game. The Eagles have conducted more than 2,500 tests since returning to campus in June for voluntary workouts with just one positive result.

After traveling to Durham, N.C., and picking up a 26-6 win over Duke in its season opener on Saturday, Boston College completed another round of COVID-19 testing with all results coming back negative.

Sophomore receiver Zay Flowers was named ACC Wide Receiver of the Week after catching five passes for 162 yards. The last Eagle to earn the honor was Alex Amidon in 2013.

Flowers was the first BC receiver to rack up more than 150 receiving yards since Amidon in 2012. It was the first 100-yard game by an Eagles receiver since Kobay White caught seven passes for 121 yards against Florida State in 2018.

No receiver in BC history has had more receiving yards on fewer catches in a single game.

Kickoff for BC’s matchup with North Carolina on Oct. 3 has been set for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC or ESPN.

