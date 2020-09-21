Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss significant time with shoulder injury

The mobile QB from Missouri is vowing once again not to change his style.

For the second straight season, the Denver Broncos young quarterback will miss significant time time after getting injured while scrambling in vain to avoid a sack.

Last year, Lock missed three months after spraining the thumb on his throwing hand in the preseason. Although he was slated to back up Joe Flacco as a rookie, he missed out on at least three starts once Flacco went on IR at midseason.

Despite paltry practice time, Lock won four of his five starts after being activated in December, entrenching himself as the starter coming into 2020.

Advertisement

Yet on the Broncos' second drive of their second game, Lock was scrambling to his right after narrowly avoiding being sacked by outside linebacker T.J. Watt when fellow linebacker Bud Dupree crashed into him, driving Lock’s right (throwing) shoulder into the Heinz Field turf.

Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lock could be out until midseason.

“I like to get out and run and I like making plays when they’re there,” Lock said after Denver’s 26-21 loss, his right arm in a sling. "Both times it was close and maybe I could have gotten out of it and not gotten hurt.

Fangio confirmed that Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore his left ACL in his season debut Sunday at Pittsburgh and is done for the season.

Sutton, who had three receptions for 66 yards after missing the opener with a sprained right A.C. joint, got injured while making the tackle on an interception by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden in Denver’s 26-21 loss to the Steelers.

































MetLife Stadium turf called ‘trash’

The NFL reportedly will take a look at MetLife Stadium’s turf after a number of injuries led one San Francisco 49ers player to call it “trash” and coach Kyle Shanahan described it as “sticky.”

Advertisement

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa went down early in the game with a knee injury and, two plays later, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas hurt his knee. On offense, running back Raheem Mostert and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo both were finished by halftime, Mostert with a knee injury and Garoppolo with a high ankle sprain. Pro Football Talk reported that the NFL’s field operations unit would look into the complaints.

“I know that’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of,” Shanahan said after the 49ers' 31-13 victory. “From what I saw, the other team did, too. I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was. I think that was the first time people played on it [actually, the second]. That was something our guys were concerned about right away and the result definitely made that a lot stronger. Unfortunately, it’s a place we have to go back next week.”

New turf was installed during the offseason and the Jets had held only one training camp practice in the stadium. However, there appeared to be no problems when the Giants played their season opener against the Steelers.

Vikings LB Barr out for season

Vikings four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle, coach Mike Zimmer said. Barr was hurt before halftime of Minnesota’s 28-11 loss Sunday at Indianapolis, and Zimmer said the seventh-year pro would be placed on injured reserve … Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman could be sidelined for some games after spraining his left ankle against San Francisco on Sunday. Perriman left the 31-13 loss midway through the second quarter and didn’t return. “He may miss a game or possibly two,” coach Adam Gase said.

Advertisement



